Gladys Louise Skinner Travis, 91, of Slippery Rock, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:39 p.m. following a brief illness.
Born November 18, 1929 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Jared M. Skinner and Alberta Margaret Akins Skinner.
She married Harvey George Travis on June 10, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2011.
Mrs. Travis graduated from the dental hygiene program at Temple University and went on to work in the community for over 40 years as a registered dental hygienist.
She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock.
Mrs. Travis was well liked, strong, calm, well organized and always kept her sense of humor.
Survivors include her grandson, Michael Richard (Ashley) Travis of Boyers; great-granddaughters, Destiny, Khloe and Jaelin; two sisters, Mary Belle Bordone of Virginia Beach, Va.; Margaret Lorraine (Nello) Allori of Heath, Ohio; brother, Jared F. “Kerry” (Val) Skinner of New Bethlehem; ten nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Lorraine Torshizi; son, Richard Todd Travis; grandson, Lance Corporal Saeed J. Torshizi Jr.; and brother, Charles Skinner.
Funeral Service Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Charles Roman Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.
Interment will be in St. Charles Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be given to Feed My Sheep Food Cupboard or to a Veterans Organization of your choice.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Smith Funeral Home in Slippery Rock.