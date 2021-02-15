DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.