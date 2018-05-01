Gloria Jean Blair, 82, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday morning, April 28, 2018, at her home.
Born April 18, 1936, in Distant, she was the daughter of Fred A. and Mildred C. Bright Milliron.
She married Wylie “Buzz” Blair on October 28, 1961. He survives.
In her younger years, Mrs. Blair was an avid golfer. She was the 1982 Ladies Champion at Bostonia Country Club.
She not only enjoyed golf but also embroidery, watching birds and wildlife, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Blair was a member of the Oakdale Church of the Brethren in Distant.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Fred Blair and his wife, Kim, of Lincoln University; a daughter, Mona Taylor and her husband, Dave, of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Leslie Crissman, Heath Blair, Hazel Guntrum, Brandon Taylor and Dylan Blair; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Blair.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the Oakdale Church of the Brethren in Distant with the Rev. Dottie Kunselman and the Rev. Leslie Crissman co-officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Gloria Jean Blair to the Oakdale Church of the Brethren, 1551 State Route 1025, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
