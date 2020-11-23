In the Nov. 11-12 edition of The L-V, Slick Freddie’s [Fred Shick’s] letter shouts “You turned your back on God!”
In the first sentence, he asks “How could anyone vote for any of these far left socialist ‘Demon-crats’?” Short answer: Trump was the alternative.
As to whether voters turned their back on God, maybe God turned her back on T-Rump and his most corrupt-ever administration. If, as the evangelical far-right fringe has been claiming since 2016, that the grouper-faced groper was God’s gift to America, it makes equal sense that if God gave us Trump then, he gave us Biden now. After watching Trump’s dumpster fire administration for four years, there was, from on high, a “My bad — I’ll help get rid of him for you.”
Oh, and American voters gave Biden about 79,836,000 votes, eclipsing ex-President Bone Spurs’ total of 73,792,000. And as you are seeing all across the nation, the Trump fantasy of massive election fraud has been rejected by state after state, court after court, and even by some GOP officials who have displayed rare evidence of a spine and acknowledged that Trump is going, going, (almost) gone.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.