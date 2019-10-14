FOXBURG – Take a trip down memory lane, Broadway style, as the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents the Golden Age of Broadway in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.
Aria412 will perform the music of Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin and other favorites sung by founders Desirée Soteres and Kelly Lynch, joined by Kara Cornell, Erich Lascek and Samuel Viggiano, with Amy Kapp on the Steinway.
This playful revue traces the ebb and flow of love throughout life’s journey with songs such as “Love is Sweeping the Country,” “You’re the Top,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” “Night and Day” and “Everything’s Coming up Roses.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org, reserve tickets by calling (724) 659-3153, or pay by cash or check at the door.
Aria412 has developed a reputation for their enthusiasm for and dedication to presenting eclectically entertaining programs combining opera, musical theatre, jazz and rock and popular music in diverse, relaxed public venues. They began producing monthly cabaret opera and musical theatre shows in April 2017 at Hotel Indigo and now perform in a growing list of venues.