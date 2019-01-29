DuBOIS — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) is thrilled to announce that for the seventh year in a row, the Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Championships are returning to DuBois.
This year’s event will feature local prospects who have been training at the WPAL Fitness Center on East Long Avenue, including a return to the ring for Landen Buchanon, who fought to a decision win at last year’s event.
In addition to local competitors, the event will host young talent from across western and central Pennsylvania.
The DuBois Country Club, located at 10 Lakeside Ave, DuBois will host the boxing card on Saturday, March 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and boxing begins at 7:30.
WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty said, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this event back to the DuBois Area for the seventh year in a row. It seems to get better every year.”
The winners will advance to the next round of the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament. All open division boxers are fighting to earn their spot to represent Pennsylvania in the 2019 National Championships May 5-12, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Last year, Western Pennsylvania crowned another national champion in Kiante Irving of Beaver Falls.
Tickets for the DuBois Event are $30 for general admission and will be available Jan. 15. VIP Gold Ringside, which includes a complimentary pre-party and swag bag, are $100 each and go on sale January 1.
Tickets can be bought online at www.showclix.com/event/golden-gloves-2019
More information on sponsorship opportunities is available by emailing info@wpal.org, or by calling us at (814) 299-7640.
Please “Like” our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois for a chance to win a Gold Package for Two.
Proceeds from this year’s event benefit the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a location at 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois.
