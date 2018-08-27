BROOKVILLE 189,

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 216

Brookville — 189

Dane Lyle 37, Adam Mackins 48, David Cable 49, Aaron Briggs 55. Others: Justin Barrett 60, Ian Pete 64.

DuBois Central Catholic — 216

Max Forcey 45, Kadin Danch 55, Parker Meholick 57, Jake Snyder 59. Others: Loren Way 65, Dante Armanini 69.

