BROOKVILLE 189,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 216
Brookville — 189
Dane Lyle 37, Adam Mackins 48, David Cable 49, Aaron Briggs 55. Others: Justin Barrett 60, Ian Pete 64.
DuBois Central Catholic — 216
Max Forcey 45, Kadin Danch 55, Parker Meholick 57, Jake Snyder 59. Others: Loren Way 65, Dante Armanini 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.