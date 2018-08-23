DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 193,
BROCKWAY 245
DuBois Central Catholic — 193
Tyler McIntosh 41, Kadin Danch 47, Max Forcey 48, Jake Snyder 57. Others: Parker Meholick 61, Loren Way 70.
Brockway — 245
Matt Holt 57, Daniel Shugarts 58, Dylen Coder 61, Austin Schmader 67. Others: Elijah Snell 68, Carter Nichols 69.
DuBOIS 180,
CURWENSVILLE 204
DuBois — 180
Alex Beers 43, Kaleb Hand 44, Dayne Bauman 46, Nic Cebulskie 47. Others: Jeremy Kraise 47, Jonah Watt 53.
Curwensville — 204
Nate Hryn 47, Shane Miller, 49, Chris Daniels 50, Adam Miller 58. Others: Mike Daniels 68, Ty Thacik 69.
