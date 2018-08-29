DuBOIS 171,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 204
DuBois—171
Dayne Bauman 42, Jeremy Krise 42, Jayden Fulkroad 42, Kaleb Hand 45. Others: Nic Cebulskie 45, Alex Beers 46.
DuBois Central Catholic—204
Max Forcey 48, Tyler McIntosh 48, Kadin Danch 53, Jake Snyder 55. Others: Parker Meholick 62, Loren Way 72.
BROOKVILLE 185,
BROCKWAY 231
Brookville—185
Dane Lyle 43, David Cable 45, Adam Mackins 47, Aaron Briggs 50. Others: Justin Barrett 59, Ian Pete 62.
Brockway—231
Dylan Coder 50, Matt Holt 54, Daniel Shugarts 62, Austin Schmader 65. Others: Elijah Snell 66.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 224,
RIDGWAY 241
Elk County Catholic—224
Brady Schneider 41, Mark Kraus 43, Jordan DePrator 46, Will Uberti 47, Nathan Roberts 47. Others Nick Daghir 47.
Ridgway—241
Zack Zameroski 41, Greg Simon 46, Eric Christoff 49, Nolan Shaffer 49, Evan Johnson 56. Others: Cole Norlin 66, Michael Gresco 67.
