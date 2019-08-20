The Women of the Moose in New Bethlehem would like to thank the following businesses and individuals that helped make our 6th Annual Golf Tournament such a huge success!
Our Gold sponsors were: Tom Seidle, Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC; Moose Lodge 366; and Rimersburg VFW Post 7132.
Our Silver sponsor was Kronospan.
Tom Seidle of Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC in Clarion also sponsored the hole-in-one insurance for the 2019 Buick Encore.
Our Hole Sponsors were: Bill McGregor, Clarion County Community Bank, the Family of Jim Doerfler, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep, New Bethlehem Subway and Slagle Glass Service.
The following is a list of donors for individual prizes, food and monetary donations: Pinecrest Country Club, Mayport Mercantile, TechReady Professionals, The Leader-Vindicator, Tom’s Riverside, Matt’s Beer Barn, Redbank Chevrolet, Darian Gruver Photography, Arbys, Redbank Valley School District, The Crafthouse, RMS Furniture, Farmers Inn, Iron Mountain Grille, Tommy’s Italian Pizzeria & Pub, Key Beverage, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Joe’s Pizza, Rimersburg Beverage, Saint Charles Bloomin’ Brushes, Vintage Country Pet Resort, Southside Detailing, Debz Twisted Scizzors, Kisha Mangiantini Independent Norwex Sales Consultant, Mary Kay by Tiffany Bowser, Magnolia & Vine by Cheryl Shreckengost, Nicole Snyder, Brian McSparrin, Thirty-One by Heidi Thiel and Valley Flowers & Gifts
In addition to the above mentioned, the golf tournament would not have been possible without the help of the following people working hard that day to help keep everything running smoothly: Patrick Slagle, Ted Wells, Bill Snyder, Steven Mohney, Tammy Allenbaugh, Corinne Shaffer, Kisha Mangiantini, Donny Mohney, Tracy Stewart, Steve Bowser, Jake Bowser, Tiffany Bowser, Danielle Drum, Bridget Laero and my fellow Women of the Moose Board members: Ashley Wells, Geri Snyder and Michelle Slagle.
Also, I would like to thank all the golfers who participated and give a special thanks to Adam Martino and all the staff at Pinecrest!
Next year, our tournament will be held on Aug. 15 at Pinecrest.
In closing, we will able to give five $500 scholarships to graduating seniors next spring.
LISA BOWSER
New Bethlehem
Women of the Moose