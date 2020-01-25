BROOKVILLE — The shots didn’t fall quite as easily as they did a few days earlier in a win at Punxsutawney, but the Brookville Raiders defended the 3-point line well against St. Marys in a 55-44 win Friday night.
The Raiders (9-6 overall, 5-2 D9 League) hadn’t played a home game in three weeks and they completed a season sweep of the Dutch, who dropped to 4-11 and 1-5.
“It feels good,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “That’s a pretty good team that has guards who can shoot. They have position-less players … I thought the guys adjusted well.”
The Raiders never trailed, leading 15-7 after the first quarter and by as many as 12 points in the second quarter before a 27-17 halftime lead. Their largest lead in the second half was 19 points at 36-17 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
Defensively, Park was much more pleased with his team’s effort after Wednesday’s win at Punxsutawney. The Dutch managed to make just 5 of 24 shots from beyond the 3-point line and finished at 32 percent (16-for-50) for the game.
“I thought it was probably our best defensive game of the year,” Park said. “I thought we played very well. They were guard-oriented, even my big men did a nice job of guarding a guard-type player. Logan (Byerly) did a nice job of guarding one of their shooters outside and did a nice job containing him.
“I thought we got back on defense. We didn’t do so well against Punxsutawney. They were obviously looking to run us into the ground and get us tired. They were making changes, big changes with lots of people in and out and I thought we held up very well. We weren’t as tired as we’ve had been, so I was pleased with that effort.”
The Dutch lost their point guard Cahil Parrish to an injury in the opening minutes of the game and that didn’t help head coach Shad Boschert’s team’s rhythm at all, especially with the Raiders contesting shots all night.
“I thought we were a little trigger happy in the first half on some of those threes, kind of deeper and a lot of the offense runs through Cahil and not having him out there for the game was a struggle for us,” Boschert said. “We want to play inside out and he does a good job of getting into the lane and helping us do that so that certainly was a challenge.
“That was a difference-maker for us offensively. When you don’t have your point guard on the floor, we’re just we’re out of sorts.”
Byerly led the Raiders with 15 points and five rebounds. Jack Krug had 10 points and Jace Miner scored eight points through three quarters before leaving with an injury. The Raiders shot 45 percent (18-for-40) from the floor and converted on 18 of 25 free throws.
“Offensively, I didn’t think we were that bad,” Park said. “We didn’t have as many forces as we normally do. I thought we sometimes we were stalling a little bit much and not attacking. We didn’t make good decisions here and there, but that comes with the extra passes we were looking for.”
The Raiders have a pair of non-conference home games next week, Tuesday with Oil City and next Friday against Homer-Center, while St. Marys hosts Bradford Wednesday.