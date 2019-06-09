DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Thundershowers following a period of rain early. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.