REYNOLDSVILLE — After suffering consecutive rain-outs, the action returned to Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night. Fans were treated to a duo of special events, with Ina’s Memorial Street Stock Shootout, and the Psycho Industries Semi-Late Spectacular both on the card for the evening.
Andrew Gordon of DuBois claimed the big prize in the Street Stock Shootout, and Nick Erskine of Bell’s Landing took home the big Check in the Semi-Lates. Other winners on the evening included Paul Kot in the BWP Bat Late Models, Mike Anderson in the Sunny106 Pure Stocks, and John Campisano in the Aaron’s 4-Cylinders.
The Evening began with a Memorial 4-wide salute to the fans, as all 94 cars in attendance to honor the late Ina Caltagarone. A brief ceremony was held on the racing surface before the action were to get under way.
A fundraiser was also held in the evening to benefit the Walk for Speech Apraxia. Drivers, fans, and local businesses came together and raised just under $2000, more than tripling the donation made just a year ago. The Surra family and Speedway thanks everyone involved for their generosity.
Paul Kot and Derek Rodkey led the way for the first feature event of the evening in the BWP Bat Late Models. Kot took the early lead, while Wyatt Scott and Doug Eck worked their way by Rodkey for second and third, respectively. By lap six, Jon Lee would overtake Eck for the third spot.
A couple of cautions would reset the field, which allowed Chris Farrell to work his way into the top-five. Farrell was making a strong push to the front as laps began to wind down, and settled into the fourth spot ahead of Eck.
Kot had the field covered and would take the checkered flag, with Scott finishing second, and Lee in third. Kot and Farrell won their heat races.
John Boardman and Bob McMillen paced the field in the $1000/win Shootout in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks. The field struggled to complete the first lap, as the early part of the race was mired by caution flags.
When the field finally got one in, it was Boardman who would lead the first lap, but then the yellow flag would bite yet again. After the restart, Andrew Gordon and Dave Shagla got by Boardman for first and second position.
Fuzzy Fields also tried to get around Boardman, but the two would get together, which would retire Boardman for the evening and cause Fields to move to the rear of the field. Brandon Connor found himself in third following the mishap. As the race went on, Gordon maintained a strong lead, and Fields was able to work his way back into fourth to challenge Connor for third.
Fields used the high side to get around Connor, but another wreck would cost Fields several positions. On the final restart, Gordon maintained his lead, with Shagla and Connor in tow. Gordon would stretch his lead out and go on to claim the big $1000 prize for the evening. Shagla, Connor, Fields, and Gary Luzier rounded out the top-five.
Dustin Challingsworth and Fast Eddy Connor led the field to the green flag in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi-Lates Spectacular Presented by Psycho Industries. Connor would get the early lead with Scott Carbaugh working his way into second.
Nick Erskine worked his way by Carbaugh and Connor, finding himself in the lead by lap six. Doug Surra worked his way up from an eighth place start into second. Connor slipped back through the pack but was able to work his way back into third. Late in the race, Luke Barnett challenged, and overtook Connor for third.
As the laps ticked away, Erskine held on to a strong lead, with Surra holding on to second. Connor eventually got the third spot back from Barnett, but it was “The Bell’s Landing Bullet” of Nick Erskine who cruised into victory lane for the third straight time, but this time taking home over $1000 in winning’s and bonus money. Surra Connor, Barnett, and Cheyenne Reed Jr. rounded out the top-five.
In the Sunny 106 Pure Stocks, Greg Blystone and Raven Fuller made up the front row. Mike Miller and Mike Anderson quickly worked their way to the front, and waged quite a battle for first. Miller held onto the lead with Anderson right on his heels for several lap.
Miller got a little too close to the fence coming out of turn-2, allowing Anderson to slip by. Anderson would hold onto the lead the rest of the way, with Mike Miller, Tim Steis, Justin Watt, and Rich Herman rounding out the top-five.
In the final event of the evening, Eric Luzier led the first couple of laps in the Aaron’s Four Cylinders. The lead didn’t last long, as John Campisano would take the reins and lead the rest of the way. Campisano continued his strong season and returned to victory lane once again. Luzier, Jeff Huber, Wayne Truitt and Joe Anthony rounded out the top-five.
Speedway Notes –94 cars filled the pits on the evening. Winners’ trophies were provided by the Caltagarone family, and second place trophies were in Memory of Mike Maines, by the Maines family. Next Saturday will be Season Championship Night, with double points being awarded and concluding the points season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.