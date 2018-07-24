HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Tuesday announced the release of an audit report for the Goshen Township Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Association in Clearfield County. There were no findings in the audit.
“My oversight of volunteer firefighters’ relief associations helps emergency-services volunteers protect our citizens and communities,” DePasquale said. “I want to make sure the funding is used efficiently and effectively to help purchase life-saving equipment, training and insurance for thousands of first-responders.”
The Department of the Auditor General examines volunteer firefighters’ relief associations, which receive state aid from a 2 percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state casualty insurance companies.
In 2017, 2,521 municipalities received $60.6 million in fire relief association funding for distribution to local volunteer firefighters’ relief associations to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
