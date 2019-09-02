DISTANT – Judith Montgomery and Family, a Southern Gospel trio, will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Distant Baptist Church.
All are welcome to attend.
For more information, call (814) 275-2043.
DISTANT – Judith Montgomery and Family, a Southern Gospel trio, will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Distant Baptist Church.
All are welcome to attend.
For more information, call (814) 275-2043.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.