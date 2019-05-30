CLEARFIELD — Gov. Tom Wolf visited Clearfield Area High School Wednesday to talk about improving broadband internet access in rural areas as part of his Restore PA plan.
He spoke with 11th grade students in Don Billotte’s advanced placement history classes about whether their homes have adequate high-speed internet access. While some of the students who live in Clearfield indicated they did, others who live in the more rural areas of the school district said their access could be upgraded and that slow speed or no service is a hindrance to completing homework assignments.
Billotte told the governor the class had discussed his Restore PA proposal, specifically the portion pertaining to improving high-speed internet, to prepare for his visit. On the white board was a quote by Wolf that read, “High-speed internet access is essential to growing our economy, expanding educational opportunities for our children, increasing access to modern healthcare and improving the safety of our communities.”
Wolf told students he wants them to have the same tools and opportunities in Clearfield County as students in larger urban school districts do.
“I don’t want to deny you the education you need because you don’t have access to broadband,” Wolf said, adding there is a possibility a student in the class could be the one to discover a cure for a dreaded disease or acquire the knowledge needed to solve an issue affecting the commonwealth’s population.
“If you don’t have it, we are cheating you and we need to do whatever we can to get those obstacles out of the way,” Wolf explained.
After meeting with the students, Wolf met with Clearfield County and officials from the tri-county area in the high school library. Among those represented were the Clearfield County Commissioners, superintendents from Curwensville, Glendale, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, DuBois and St. Marys school districts, Clearfield Area High School administration and school directors, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, Penn Highlands Healthcare, Clearfield Borough and Clearfield Revitalization Corp.
Wolf spoke about his Restore PA initiative presented in February that would upgrade and modernize transportation infrastructure throughout the state, improve high-speed internet, aid in blighted property demolition and redevelopment, add to business development and energy infrastructure and expand plans for storm preparedness and disaster recovery.
Restore PA would be funded with a severance tax on natural gas drilling, which when combined with the impact fee, would raise $4.5 billion. Over the next four years, Wolf said those monies could be used to leverage federal funding and create high impact projects to help move the state forward and ahead of other states in technology, development and infrastructure.
“We can turn that $4.5 billion into things that matter at a local level. This is not a Republican or Democrat thing. All problems in the state have one common element, they all need funding. This is the exact opposite of an unfunded mandate in that it would go to the people of the county that matter to you and those you serve,” Wolf said.
Wolf told those present that since he unveiled the plan in February, although he has received negative response to the severance tax, no one has presented an alternate plan able to raise a similar amount of funding.
“I just want kids in Pennsylvania to have the same opportunity for as good of an education as those anywhere in the world,” Wolf said.
Superintendent Terry Struble told Wolf it was the school district’s privilege to host him. He said he is proud of the district’s efforts to offer programs to all students at no cost.
“We have some of the best programs in the commonwealth,” Struble explained, mentioning academics, sports, band, art and technology. “We are doing the things that we can do. When students have opportunities, they can become successful in whatever they want to do.”
“WiFi only goes so far and we can only extend our resources to a certain point. For students beyond that point, we want them to have the same capabilities to do the same level of work as their classmates do. What the governor is proposing is a huge step up for our students that is currently not available,” Struble said.
Junior Madilyn Domico provided a personal experience of moving from a town within the school district where high-speed internet service is available to a rural area.
“Many like me struggle,” she told Wolf, “I have two brothers who will filter into this school soon. I hope when they are juniors and seniors they will have the access that allows them to get their school work done more easily.”