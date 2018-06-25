Grace Salvo Kukla, 100, of Shippenville, formerly of Oil City and Clarion, died Thursday evening, June 21, 2018, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 15, 1918, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Joseph and Lucy Montana Salvo.
After Mrs. Kukla’s mother’s death in 1927, she was raised by her father Joe and his wife Jennie Petruzzella Salvo.
Mrs. Kukla was formerly married to Samuel Froella Sr. They were blessed with two children, Samuel Jr. and Lucy.
She then married Edward John Kukla on May 17, 1969, with whom she shared her life until his death on November 4, 1983.
Mrs. Kukla was a homemaker and previously worked as a cook at the Holiday Inn in Oil City.
She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed making doll clothes for her granddaughters, Heather and Amy, in the past.
Mrs. Kula was a wonderful cook and was well known for her delicious cream puffs and pizzelles that she lovingly made and shared with her family and friends.
She was of the Catholic faith and attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.
Survivors include a daughter, Lucy Ann Beach and her husband, Mike, of Franklin; a daughter-in-law, Joanne Froella of Cochranton; three grandchildren, Heather Marie Papinchak and her husband, Jason, of Cochranton, Amy Lynn Hooks and her husband, Donald, of South Carolina, and Stephen Walentoski of Oil City; four great-grandchildren, Tanya Greer and her husband Steve, Benjamin Papinchak and Levi Papinchak, all of Cochranton, and Noah Hooks of South Carolina; three great-great-grandchildren, Cambria, Kiralee and Jaxton Greer all of Cochranton; three brothers, Charles Salvo and his wife, Orena, of Alabama, Carmen Salvo and his wife, Theresa, of Shippenville, and Victor Salvo and Bonnie Huth also of Shippenville; a sister-in-law, Rose Marie Salvo of Brookville; a brother-in-law, Neil Shively of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, mothers and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Samuel F. Froella Jr.; and seven brothers, Peter, Richard “Dick,” Ralph, Angelo, Joseph, Samuel and an infant brother, Joe Salvo; and two sisters, Josephine Mortimer and Lucille Shively.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
Entombment will be held in the Rimersburg Mausoleum.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Burns Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rimersburg Mausoleum Association, 21485 Route 66, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.