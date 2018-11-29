HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s wine proponents have a new opportunity to improve the state’s wine industry with grant funding, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced.
The Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Program Board is seeking applications, Redding said, for grants to conduct promotion, marketing and research projects to increase the quality, profitability, production and sale of wines; enhance the wine industry; and benefit wine producers across the state.
“Pennsylvania is a diverse state geographically and culturally, which makes it an ideal place to pursue new ways to grow and market our agricultural products,” said Redding. “Thanks to our legislature and Gov. Wolf, as well as our partners at the Liquor Control Board, those in Pennsylvania’s wine industry can explore new ways to make our wines even more competitive on the national stage. I encourage anyone with ideas to explore them and develop and submit a proposal by Friday, Jan. 18.”
In addition to the grant proposal submission, applicants must provide a five-minute presentation of the proposal to the board during its Feb. 19 meeting. The board will evaluate applications based on the project needs, expected impact of project outcomes, methodology, overall project evaluation, and support and participation from the industry.
Submit complete project proposals and grant applications to Patrick Andrews with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture via email at patriandrew@pa.gov by 4 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Additionally, 16 hard copies must be mailed, to be received by Monday, Jan. 21. Mail to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Market Development, ATTN: Agricultural Commodity Board Grant Program, 2301 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408.
