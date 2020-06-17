BROOKVILLE — Bouncing back from their first loss of the season on Sunday against DuBois, the Brookville Grays keyed up a six-run third inning on their way to an 11-3 win over the visiting Rossiter Miners Tuesday at McKinley Field.
The Grays (4-1) broke a 2-2 tie, sending 10 batters to the plate in the third. They added three more runs in the fifth.
Three pitchers combined for the win. Aaron Park relieved Thomas Plummer in the third inning and got the win with three effective innings, striking out five and walking two while giving up just one hit. Sam Leadbetter finished things out, going the final two innings.
Thursday, the Grays travel to Clearfield’s Lawrence Township Park to face the PGP Huskers starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, the Grays host Pulaski before next Tuesday’s game at Kuntz Motor Company at Curwensville Park.
Rossiter led 2-0 going into the bottom of the second before the Grays tied things up. Jamison Rhoades reached on the first of his two infield singles and after Dan Ion reached when the Miners misplayed his bunt, Joe Culler’s groundout to first pushed home Rhoades. Leadbetter hit the first of his three singles with two outs, driving in Ion.
Then in the decisive third inning, Nathan Bonfardine was hit by a pitch after one out. Tanner LaBenne walked and Rhoades reached again, this time beating out a bunt single that pitcher Dylan Kachmar couldn’t handle as he raced toward the first base line to field.
Ion’s sacrifice fly to center scored Bonfardine before Culler doubled in LaBenne. After Hunter Geer walked to load the bases, Leadbetter delivered another two-out RBI single. Then Brady Caylor drove a ball over rightfielder Alec Greenblatt’s head for a three-run double.
In the fifth, Caylor came up big again, driving in two more runs for a five-RBI day when he looped a double off Greenblatt’s glove in right. Lopez singled in Leadbetter, but Caylor was thrown out at the plate by Greenblatt to end the inning.
Tyler Richardson’s one-out double to deep left field scored Daren Byers for the Miners’ last run in the seventh. Kameron Falgout and Addison Neal singled in runs for Rossiter in the second.
The Grays outhit the Miners, 10-6. Park added a double in the first inning. Isaac London singled twice for the Miners, who fell to 2-3.
Dylan Kachmar and Addison Neal threw for the Miners. Kachmar took the loss, going 2 2/3 innings and giving up five hits while walking four.
Plummer threw the first 1 2/3 innings for the Grays, giving up two runs on three hits with four walks. Lopez got the final out of the second before Park entered the game in the third.
BROOKVILLE 11,
ROSSITER 3
Score By Innings
Miners 020 000 1 — 3
Grays 026 030 x — 11
Rossiter—3
Addison Neal 2b-p 3011, Isaac London 3b 3020, Pete Meterko ss 4000, Daren Byers cf 2110, Tyler Richardson lf 3011, Dylan Kachmar p-2b 2000, Zeke Bennett cr-2b 1100, Ashton Stonbreaker c 1000, Kameron Falgout 1b 3111, Brayton Fegely ph 1000, Alec Greenblatt rf 3000. Totals: 26-3-6-3.
Brookville—11
Joey Lopez ss-p-ss 3011, Aaron Park dh-p 3010, Thomas Plummer p-lf 0000, Drew Beichner ph 1000, Nathan Bonfardine c 2100, Blaise Roush cr 0000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3100, Jamison Rhoades lf-ss-lf 3220, Dan Ion rf 0201, Cayliff Worling rf 0000, Joe Culler 3b 2212, Hunter Geer cf 2100, Sam Leadbetter eh-p 3232, Brady Caylor 2b 2025. Totals: 24-11-10-10.
Errors: Grays 4, Rossiter 1. LOB: Miners 10, Grays 5. DP: Miners 2, Grays 1. 2B: Caylor 2, Park, Culler, Richardson. SAC: Ion 2. HBP: Bonfardine (by Kachmar), Stonbreaker (by Leadbetter).
Pitching
Rossiter: Kachmar -2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Neal-3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Brookville: Plummer-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Lopez-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Park-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Leadbetter-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Park. Losing pitcher: Kachmar.