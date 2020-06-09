BROOKVILLE — Making it a 2-0 start to the Federation League season, the Brookville Grays once again took advantage of some strong pitching in a 9-0 win over the Spike Island Pirates of Philipsburg Tuesday night at McKinley Field.
Pitchers Thomas Plummer and Joey Lopez combined on a three-hitter. Plummer went the first 3 1/3 innings and gave up two hits while walking four before Lopez came in and shut the door, retiring 11 of the 12 batters he faced to get the win.
“It felt good. I’m just really happy to be on the field and I focused on throwing strikes and let the defense play behind me,” said Lopez, who struck out six with the only batter reaching against him coming on a Nick Coudriet one-out single in the seventh.
The Grays scored in five of their six at-bats, taking advantage of eight walks from four Spike Island pitchers. Lopez, Aaron Park and Doc Nieman each had two hits in the Grays’ nine-hit night. Both of Park’s hits were doubles, his sixth-inning shot driving home two more runs.
“I think that the more innings that we get and the more at-bats we get, I think this is going to turn into a pretty scary lineup,” Lopez added. “The bats seem to be a little behind, but each day we’ll work our way back into it.”
Similar to Sunday’s opener, the Grays got in plenty of players — Tanner LaBenne, Nathan Bonfardine and Chase Palmer all had singles — as did the Pirates, made up mostly of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School program.
“They’re a good team and they’ll be fine and they’ll be a better team for playing (in the league) than doing nothing at all,” Grays manager Bob McCullough. “I thought it was a great idea.”
Lopez walked and Park doubled to start the bottom of the first before Nieman singled both of them in. Bonfardine singled in Nieman with two outs in the third to make it 3-0.
Plummer, who struck out four, walked the bases loaded in the third but left them stranded in a 25-pitch inning. He struck out the leadoff batter in the fourth before a walk and single chased him from the game in favor of Lopez, who retired the first nine batters he faced.
Nick Coudriet started for the Pirates and gave up the first three runs to take the loss. Parker White, Michael Kephart and Gavin Emigh also saw the mound.
Ryan Whitehead doubled with two outs in the first inning, White singled to chase Plummer in the fourth and Coudriet singled for the only baserunner against Lopez in the seventh for the Pirates’ lone hits.
Thursday, the Grays travel to DuBois to face the Pulaski Generals at City Park’s Stern Field at 6 p.m. Spike Island (1-1) hosts Hepburnia in Houtzdale, also at 6 p.m.
BROOKVILLE 9, SPIKE ISLAND 0
Score By Innings
Spike Island 000 000 0 - 0
Brookville 201 122 x - 9
Spike Island –0
Nate Gustkey c 2000, Ben Gustkey c 0000, Michael Kitko 1b 1000, Tommy Stephens 1b 1000, Ryan Whitehead eh 3010, Jermey Whitehead cf 3000, Zach Eckberg cf 0000, Denny Prestash cf 0000, Michael Kephart 3b-p 2000, Gavin Emigh p 0000, Parker White dh-p 2010, Nick Coudriet p 1010, David Meersand lf 2000, Kyle Hahn lf 0000, Kyle Moore rf 1000, Cody Cox rf 20000, T.J. Wildman ss 2000, Zach Witherow 2b 0000, Jake DiSimone 2b-3b 1000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Brookville –9
Joey Lopez ss-p 2220, Aaron Park dh 4222, Thomas Plummer p 0000, Brady Caylor ss 0000, Doc Nieman eh 2122, Hunter Geer eh 1100, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3011, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 3111, Chase Palmer cf 3021, Joe Culler ph 0000, Cayliff Worling rf 2000, Colby Himes pr-rf 2100, Drew Coles 2b 1000, Jamison Rhoades c 2000, Drew Beichner c 1000, Dan Ion lf 1000, Jake Leadbetter lf 0100. Totals: 27-9-10-9.
Errors: Spike Island 4, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 11, Spike Island 7. DP: Spike Island. 2B: Park 2, R. Whitehead. SAC: Coles. SB: Coles, Geer. HBP: Coles (by White).
Pitching
Spike Island: Coudriet 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; White 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Kephart 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Emigh 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Brookville: Plummer 3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Lopez 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lopez. Losing pitcher: Coudriet.