BROOKVILLE — The series was supposed to start Tuesday in Curwensville because the Brookville Grays’ McKinley Field was unplayable for the opening round game of their best-of-three Federation League playoff series with Kuntz Motors.
As it turned out, heavy rain wiped out the game and the series started where it was supposed to Wednesday night.
It felt like a lot of work just to get the opening win, but on the field, it was a one-sided 11-0 win for the Grays, the No. 2 seed, against the No. 7-seeded Twins.
The Grays put up five runs in the first inning and six in the fifth to account for their offense that managed 11 hits against Kuntz Motors pitchers Jake Mullins and Hunter Hipps.
For the Grays, it was rising Brookville Raiders senior Jamison Rhoades who surrendered two hits over five innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Chase Palmer threw two scoreless innings to finish out the shutout.
Game 2 is tonight at Curwensville High School. A third game, if necessary, would be Friday back in Brookville.
“The guys were looking forward to playing yesterday and it didn’t happen and we got back out here today and Curwensville had trouble getting their guys here,” Grays manager Bob McCullough said. “It was good for us and the team to get that first win.”
Brady Caylor and Joey Lopez started the bottom of the first with soft-liner singles off Mullins, who then walked Jake Meeker to load the bases. Two straight grounders up the middle from Rhoades and Hunter Geer were headed for at least forceouts or a double play chance, but both times errant throws wound up extending the inning.
Palmer singled in two runs to make it 5-0 as he went on to go 3-for-4 with three runs batted in.
“The first inning we were all gung ho and got that five-run lead and fell flat,” McCullough said.
Twins manager Ike Graham pulled Mullins after the first inning and he’ll likely see the mound tonight. His ace right-hander probably deserved a better fate out of the gate.
“It’s tough when you show up in a playoff game and you have eight (regular) players and it’s disheartening,” Graham said. “I knew three guys weren’t going to be here. They had two weak hits and we didn’t make plays and they got five on the board.
“Hunter came in and did a phenomenal job and then things got out of hand in the fifth. Overall, I don’t think we played bad after the first inning, but when you’re missing some key pieces like we were tonight, it’s tough to win ball games.”
Hipps gave up just two hits in the next three scoreless innings before the Grays sent 10 batters to the plate to score six more runs. Palmer singled in a run as did Cayliff Worling. Caylor singled in two runs to finish off the scoring to make it 11-0. The league uses a 12-Run Rule after five innings.
Caylor, Lopez and Geer each finished with two hits.
Rhoades faced the minimum batters through 3 2/3 innings — he walked Spencer Hoover with one out in the first inning and picked him off first base — before giving up a broken-bat single to Mullins with two outs in fourth inning. He gave up a one-out single to Hipps and walked Frank Hipps, but stranded both in the fifth.
“I thought Jamison pitched really well,” McCullough said of his 62-pitch outing.
Hoover and Shane Sunderlin singled in the Twins’ sixth, but Palmer stranded the bases loaded to preserve the shutout before sending them down in order in the seventh.
BROOKVILLE 11, KUNTZ MOTORS 0
Score By Innings
Kuntz 000 000 0 - 0
Brookville 500 60x - 11
Kuntz Motors –0
Logan Kunkle ss-cf 3000, Spencer Hoover c 2010, Jake Mullins p-ss 2010, Derek Dixon 1b 3000, Shane Sunderlin 3b 3010, Hunter Hipps cf-p 3010, Chase Graham rf 3000, Frank Hipps 2b 2000, Hunter Tkacik lf 3000. Totals: 24-0-4-0.
Brookville –11
Brady Caylor 2b 4222, Joey Lopez ss 3120, Jake Meeker c 2200, Jamison Rhoades p 3101, Drew Beichner 3b 0000, Hunter Geer cf 4221, Chase Palmer 3b 4033, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3110, Cayliff Worling rf 3111, Nathan Bonfardine ph 1000, Trent Corle lf 2100. Totals: 29-11-11-8.
Errors: Kuntz Motors 2, Brookville 0. LOB: Kuntz Motors 6, Brookville 6. 2B: LaBenne. SB: Palmer, Corle, H. Hipps. CS: Palmer (by Hoover), Geer (by Hipps), Hoover (by Rhoades). HBP: LaBenne (by Mullins).
Pitching
Kuntz Motors: Mullins 1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; H. Hipps 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB.
Brookville: Rhoades 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Palmer 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Rhoades. Losing pitcher: Mullins.