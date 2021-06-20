CURWENSVILLE — Scoring runs in all but one of their five at-bats, the Brookville Grays notched a 12-1 win over Kuntz Motors in Federation League action at Curwensville Area High School Sunday afternoon.
The Grays (7-6) worked four Kuntz Motors pitches for nine walks while banging out 13 hits, three apiece from Joey Lopez and Jake Meeker.
Lopez was the starting pitcher as well and went four innings while scattering four hits with Meeker closing out the game with a scoreless frame in the fifth.
The Grays scored a run in the first inning when Brady Caylor, who had two hits, singled and stole second before scoring on a Lopez single.
Curwensville’s lone run came in the bottom of the inning when Derek Dixon singled in Jake Mullins with two outs.
The Grays sent nine batters to the plate in the third against Mullins, the starting pitcher, with Meeker knocking in the first of his three runs with a single. Thomas Plummer singled in a run.
Up 4-1, the Grays scored eight runs off three Kuntz Motors relievers in the fourth and fifth innings. Meeker and Sam Leadbetter singled in runs and Jamison Rhoades doubled in a run in the five-run fourth inning. Meeker’s third RBI single and another Plummer run-scoring single with a Rhoades sacrifice fly made up a three-run top of the fifth.
Kuntz Motors dropped to 1-7.
The Grays visit the DuBois Lumberjacks on Tuesday at Sky Lodge Field in DuBois.