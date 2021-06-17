BROOKVILLE — Ending a three-game losing streak, the Brookville Grays broke open a close game by scoring 10 runs in fifth and sixth innings for a 14-5 win over the Pulaski Generals at McKinley Field Thursday.
The Grays (6-6), the visiting team because of a switch of venue from DuBois because of field availability, trailed 5-4 going into the fifth before scoring two runs. They added eight runs in the sixth inning.
Brookville worked the first three Generals pitchers for nine walks and in the sixth, 12 batters went to the plate with Bryce Rafferty singling in two runs and Tanner LaBenne singling home a run.
Kane McCall relieved Grays starter Rafferty in the second inning and went the rest of the way, giving up three hits while striking out seven and walking none.
Kasey Clinton singled twice for the Generals, who dropped to 3-8.
Both teams play Sunday. The Grays visit the Kuntz Motors Twins while the Generals host Rossiter at Showers Field.