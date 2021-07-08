DuBOIS — Trying to finish up a busy end of the regular-season Federation League schedule, the Brookville Grays and DuBois Lumberjacks played a five-inning twinbill at Showers Field Thursday night with the Grays sweeping 9-1 and 8-4.
Both games were played in mostly a light to moderate shower, but not enough to stop play. In the opener, the Grays scored five runs in the first inning and got a two-hitter from Tanner LaBenne.
LaBenne allowed a leadoff infield single to Tycen Roy in the third inning and a leadoff triple by Jordan Ell in the fifth. Ell scored on Cullen Corle’s groundout for the Lumberjacks’ lone run. LaBenne struck out one, walked one and hit a batter.
Jamison Rhoades doubled in a run in the first inning while Hayden Callen, Blaise Roush and Drew Beichner all singled in runs.
The Grays added a run in the third, two in the fourth and another in the fifth. Callen and Hunter Geer each had two hits.
Mitchell Ferra and Jeremiah Mondi threw for the Lumberjacks with Ferra taking the loss in his three-inning outing.
In the nightcap, the Lumberjacks jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead, but Grays starter Roush and then Geer combined to hold them hitless the rest of the way. Dante Armanini doubled in Ell and scored on Brycen Dinkfelt’s single. Damon Foster doubled in Dinkfelt, then scored on Austin Mitchell’s forceout grounder.
Roush retired six of the last seven batters he faced and got the other out on a caught stealing after a third-inning walk. Geer faced the minimum over the last two innings, striking out four and walking one to save Roush’s win.
The Grays didn’t take the lead for good until the top of the fourth. Geer singled to lead off the first, stole two bases and scored on Jake Meeker’s groundout.
Geer led off the third with a hit by pitch, stole a base and scored on Meeker’s one-out single. Meeker scored on a throwing error from third base following Chase Palmer’s single and an overthrow to the infield to cut the score to 4-3.
In the fourth, Kane McCall singled in Joey Lopez with one out. He then scored on a first-and-third steal of second when the throw back to Lumberjacks starter Gavin Kaschalk got away for the 5-4 lead.
Lopez’s bases-loaded walk and McCall’s groundout pushed home two of the Grays’ three insurance runs in the top of the fifth.
Both teams are scheduled to play again now again at Showers Field tonight, the Grays hosting Rossiter at 6 p.m. and then the Lumberjacks following.
The Grays’ final scheduled game to finish out the schedule is now Sunday at Clearfield against PGP/Post 6.
The Federation League playoffs — all eight teams start a best-of-three first round setup — start Tuesday.