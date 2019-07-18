Grays sweep Miners
BROOKVILLE — Kane McCall tossed a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Brookville Grays to a series-sweeping 8-2 win over visiting Rossiter at McKinley Field Thursday night.
The Grays (8-14) took the best-of-three preliminary series in two games to advance to the Federation League semifinal series against top-seeded DuBois on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Grays led 1-0 before scoring five runs in the second inning to take a quick 6-0 lead. Tanner LaBenne, Dan Ion, Sam Leadbetter and Tanner Corle all had hits in the second. In the fourth, Nathan Bonfardine doubled with one out to start a two-run rally. LaBenne’s third single of the game drove in the second run to put the Grays up 8-2.
That was more than enough for McCall, who allowed three singles while striking out five, walking four and hitting one batter.
The Grays won 7-4 Tuesday in Rossiter.