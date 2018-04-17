The Brookville Area Chamber held one of its quarterly Eggs & Issues gatherings. As the name implies, one eats breakfast as they listen to a guest speaker talking on an issue that is of interest to the community. This time the issue was the local occupational tax and innovations in the Brookville Area School District. The guest speakers were BASD Superintendent Robin Fillman and BASD Business Manger Ellen Neyman.
This was a great opportunity to not only learn about the occupational tax that has been reinstated but also to have the opportunity to talk with Fillman and Neyman and ask questions.
Neyman gave a bit of background on the occupational tax, noting that federal and state funding had filled the eight-year gap when it was gone. The tax had generated almost $6 million across an eight year span.
The school board and administration did not immedately go to the only two choices school districts have – raising property taxes or cutting programs when the federal funding in the form of the KTO (Keystones to Opportunities) funding ended. Instead it looked at a way to gather revenue from a new source – employed people who do not own property – while at the same time watching out for those retired senior property owners that are on fixed incomes.
The district took a different approach to its revenue gap. Likewise it takes a different approach to the grants it applies for.
Fillman noted that while there might not be a grant that the school district doesn’t like, it does choose which grants to apply for very carefully. The grants it goes for do not have a sustainability mandate to them. So when the money is gone, so is the program.
In this way, taxpayers are not overburdened trying to keep up with mandated programs that no longer have funding.
But what about the program, you may ask. Well, while one opportunity may be gone after several years, another one is soon available.
Recently, the school district was notified it had received a grant that will bring VEX Robotics to the schools’ classrooms. Students will be able to build robots throughout the year and compete with neighboring school districts in regional robotics competitions.
Students will have fun yes, but they will also be learning math, science, technology, problem-solving, and so much more. Skills they will need as they continue through school and in the workplace.
So where were the people to hear about this program and the other ways the district is looking to help children succeed at all levels.
The Chamber is looking to provide opportunities for area businesses and residents to stay informed on issues or gain information they can use.
For the Chamber to be able to do that it has to hear from all of us. Reach out to Tonya Woodel, the Chamber’s executive director or a board member if you have an idea for a topic. Give the Chamber feedback so that it can meet the needs of the businesses and community it serves.
In the meantime, I say thank you to the Chamber, as well as Fillman and Neyman, for taking the time to give us a glimpse into a school district issue as well as the innovations going on there.
