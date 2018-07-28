OIL CITY — The public is invited to attend a free ceremony on Wednesday, August 15 at which the annual Greenways Awards will be presented by the Council on Greenways and Trails. This event will begin at 4 p.m. at Oil Creek Memorial Landing, located on Route 8 North in Oil City adjacent to the Dollar General store.
These annual awards celebrate individuals, groups, and businesses which reach out to assist the communities of Clarion, Crawford, and Venango Counties to enhance or protect greenways and trails, which can be parks, land and water trails, hiking /walking paths, scenic and cultural resources. The property where the greenway is located may be private or public.
The Thomas Allen Greenways Partner of the Year Award will be presented to Tom Jennings, recognizing his talent and expertise in organizing the Oil Creek 100 Trail race held in Oil Creek State Park. This year the event will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. To date, it has introduced thousands of people to greenways in the Oil Region National Heritage Region with over 450 runners and their families participating annually each autumn. This award is sponsored by the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority.
Clarion County Chapter of the North Country Trails will be receiving the 2018 Greenways Neighbor of the Year Award for their work developing the new Clarion Loop Trail. This 1.5 mile loop connects Main Street in Clarion to the Clarion River; it has quickly become an asset to the community with many recreational enthusiasts using it daily. This award is sponsored by the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism.
The James E. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year Award is co-sponsored by the Holden family and the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce. The recipient will be announced at the ceremony, which is sponsored overall by friends of the Council on Greenways and Trails.
All award recipients will receive framed certificates issued by the CGT, plus native serviceberry trees will be planted in their honor in an active greenways project site of their choice within the three-county area. For best tree survival, the actual tree plantings occur in the autumn; a custom bronze plaque made by Franklin Bronze Plaques is also positioned at the base of each of these award trees.
Refreshments will be served at the ceremony; there people planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling Kim Harris, Awards Chair, at 814-677-3152; Ext. 120, kharris@oilregion.org. For more information about CGT, please see www.nwpagreenways.org.
