KARNS CITY — Host Karns City used a strong first half, coupled with a big night at the foul line, to knock off visiting DuBois, 70-65, Thursday night.
The Gremlins raced out to a 21-13 lead after one quarter and pushed their lead to nine (34-25) at the break before the Beavers tried to mount a comeback in the second half.
DuBois scored 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters. The Beavers got within one at the end of three, 46-45, but the Gremlins closed out the win with a 24-point fourth quarter. Karns City was 22 of 31 at the line in the win, including 16 of 19 in the final eight minutes. DuBois was 9-for-10 at the stripe.
DuBois’ Lennon Lindholm led all scorers with 22 points, while Jordin Sommers and Nick Farrell added 18 and 13, respectively.
Chase Beighley powered the Gremlins with 20 points, going 8 of 12 at the foul line. Nathan Waltman (13) and Micah Rupp (11) also reached double figures for the Gremlins.
DuBois (3-1) hosts Warren on Saturday.
KARNS CITY 70, DuBOIS 65,
Score by Quarters
DuBois 13 12 20 20 — 65
K. City 21 13 12 24 — 70
DuBois—65
Lennon Lindholm 8 3-3 22, Nick Farrell 4 2-2 13, Jordin Sommers 7 2-2 18, Nick Felix 3 0-1 6, Brady Woodward 2 0-0 4, Michael Orzechowski 0 2-2 2, Chooch Husted 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-10 65.
Karns City—70
Chase Beighley 5 8-12 20, Luke Cramer 5 4-6 15, Nathan Waltman 3 7-9 13, Micah Rupp 5 1-2 11, Eric Booher 0 0-0 0, Cole Sherwin 1 0-0 3, Taite Beighley 1 2-2 4, Luke Garing 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 22-31 70.
Three-pointers: DuBois 8 (Lindholm 3, Farrell 3, Sommers 2), K. City 4 (C. Beighley 2, Cramer, Sherwin).