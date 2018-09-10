Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE PA HAS ISSUED A * SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CLEARFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... CENTRE COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... * UNTIL 1215 AM EDT. * SOME STREAMS WILL REMAIN OUT OF THEIR BANKS THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING, POTENTIALLY CAUSING FLOODING ON SOME ROADS. SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO FALL OVER THE AREA OVERNIGHT, PRODUCING UP TO AN ADDITIONAL HALF INCH IN SOME SPOTS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... STATE COLLEGE, CLEARFIELD, BELLEFONTE, BOALSBURG, PLEASANT GAP, PHILIPSBURG, WOODLAND, CURWENSVILLE, LAMAR, STORMSTOWN, LEMONT, ZION, HOUSERVILLE, PINE GROVE MILLS, HYDE, CENTRE HALL, OSCEOLA MILLS AND MILESBURG.