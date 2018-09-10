GROVE CITY – Based on student outcomes, graduation rates and academic quality, Grove City College has again been ranked as one of America’s best higher education institutions, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Grove City College moved up 6 points over last year, landing at 120 in the National Liberal Arts College category in U.S. News’ Best Colleges 2019, edition, which was released Monday. The magazine’s rankings encompass more than 1,500 colleges and universities nationwide.
“Grove City College is committed to excellence in all things and strives to be one of the nation’s best Christian liberal arts and sciences colleges. Being ranked, once again, by U.S. News & World Report confirms that the College continues to offer students an education that’s outstanding from an academic standpoint, affordable for families and transformational on a level that can’t be measured or ranked,” College President Paul J. McNulty said.
U.S. News considers student outcomes, including graduation rates, faculty qualifications, admissions data, institutional reputation and more when it evaluates colleges and universities for inclusion in the guide. National Liberal Arts Colleges emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.
The College’s ABET-accredited Mechanical and Electrical and Computer engineering programs earned the school a place on U.S. News’ rankings of the top 100 best undergraduate Engineering Programs. At Grove City College, budding engineers are instructed by experts in their respective fields, conduct solid research, complete senior capstone projects and often study abroad at the College’s European Study Center in Nantes, France, or work in industry before graduation. Engineering graduates have a near-100 percent placement rate in jobs or graduate school.
Grove City College also learned Monday that it is ranked 52nd in Best Undergraduate Teaching as a result of the unusually strong commitment of faculty to undergraduate teaching and learning. The College also ranked 146 in High School Counselor rankings.
The U.S. News & World Report ranking comes on the heels of the College being selected last month as one of Princeton Review’s “384 Best Colleges” and inclusion in Forbes’ Top Colleges rankings.
For more on how Grove City College ranks, visit www.gcc.edu/howwerank.
