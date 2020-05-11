NEW BETHLEHEM – The Gumtown Community Market makes its return to New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park on Friday, May 15.
Kicking off the season one week before the Memorial Day weekend, the market will adhere to new safety precautions, including that all vendors will wear masks, and all customers will also be asked to wear masks. The market will also be set up so that customers can shop from the outside of the pavilion. Customers are asked not to touch items, but to point to the items that they want and vendors will bag them up.
The market will feature fresh rhubarb and asparagus, as well as spring onions. There will be a large supply of baked goods on hand, along with Amish glazed donuts, loomed rugs, canned goods, local honey and maple syrup, flowing plants and hanging baskets, vegetable plants, aprons, pillow cases, adult bibs and other items. Vendors will try to accommodate everyone with mobility issues.
The farm market will be open Fridays from 12:30 to 5 p.m.