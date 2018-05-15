There are almost no privately owned guns in China.
China has no Second Amendment.
So, naturally, Chinese school children are safer than American school children, who have been killed by gun-wielding attackers, crazed, evil or politically fanaitical — right?
Wrong.
This news story broke at 11:55 a.m. on Friday, April 27:
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say seven middle school students have been killed in a stabbing rampage in the country’s northwest.
State broadcaster CCTV said the attack happened Friday evening in Shaanxi province’s Mizhi county as students were leaving the No. 3 Middle School.
It said 12 other students were injured.
CCTV said a suspect identified by the surname Zhao has been arrested.
China tightly restricts private gun ownership, making knives and homemade explosives the most common weapons employed in violent crimes.
Should the United States as a nation, or individual states, change existing gun laws to lessen the chances of repeat mass killings, whether they be at schools (Parkland, Fla.) or concerts (Las Vegas, Nev.)?
Sure.
We should do so if we can do so without violating the Second Amendment.
But the Polyannas who insist that if only gun control laws would result in confiscation of “assault weapons” (whatever that might mean), mass killings would cease, do not understand human nature.
Timothy McVeigh, an American who blew up 848 people inside a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995, used fertilizer as his explosive.
He was later executed for his crimes.
By the time this essay sees print, we might or might not know more about the attacker and the attack in China.
But we already know that knife attacks in schools occur in China.
Mob attacks kill those suspected of defying religious norms in India, usually by stabbing or beating.
A Canadian used a motor vehicle — a van — to kill 10 people by running them down on a sidewalk — as has happened in the United States as well, sometimes motivated by Islamic fanaticism, sometimes not.
Yes, some Second Amendment defenders are too rigid.
Yes, we can always work around the margins to get better gun laws, just as we can get better laws about drugs, or rape, or tax evasion.
But we can’t get new and improved versions of human beings.
There will always be those who, for whatever reason or no discernible reason, decide to kill groups of people among us.
It isn’t the weapon. It is the people.
— Denny Bonavita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.