EDITOR’S NOTE — This is another in an ongoing series of columns focusing on the people of our area who restore and enjoy older cars, and on the cars that are their passion. The column is planned to appear in the Tri-County Sunday every week. If you have or know of one of these cars, please feel free to call Courier Express Editor David Sullens and tell him about it. If you call about someone else’s car, please provide contact information including a telephone number of the car’s owner.
Guy Gross bought his 1986 Chevrolet Silverado new.
He even remembers the date — it was Jan. 14, 1986 — and what he paid for it — “It was around $14,000,” he said.
The truck is powered by its original 305 cubic inch Chevy powerplant and transfers power to its wheels through a 3-speed automatic transmission.
The engine is the one that came in the truck, but two years ago it underwent a valve job and got new head gaskets.
The engine breathes through a 4-barrel carburetor and Gross notes that 1986 was the last year Chevy used carburetors instead of fuel injection.
The pickup has a long bed and 4-wheel drive. It has cloth seats and everything in the interior is original, Gross said. The AM-FM-cassette radio even still works, he added.
Over the years, the Silverado has suffered some indignities. Its right front fender and door panel had to be replaced after the truck was hit and its tailgate was replaced after a four-wheeler fell on it.
The truck’s odometer shows 170,000 miles and Gross says it has only been out-of-state twice.
Gross, who has been a member of the Knight Cruiser Car Club for five years and is now the club’s vice president, is originally from Kingsville where his father owned a garage.
Gross himself today works for David Leadbetter, himself a subject of this column recently, and owner of a body and paint shop in Corsica. In fact, Gross says, this is the fifth time he has worked for Leadbetter. “The first time was in ‘85,” he said.
Gross has been involved with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization, though he does not have a little brother at present.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group.
