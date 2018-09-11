DuBOIS — The DuBois Nursing Home Auxiliary's annual Ham BBQ will be held Thursday, Sept. 13.
Dinner includes a BBQ ham sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, and homemade cookies.
The cost is $7 per meal, and $3 for an additional sandwich. Eat in or take out from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Delivery is available for orders of 10 or more; contact Faye Johnston at 375-9100.
Proceeds benefit resident Christmas gifts.
Tickets are available through the DuBois Nursing Home Auxiliary or at the DuBois Nursing Home Business Office.
