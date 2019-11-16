BRADFORD — To mark the 55th anniversary of the building of the Kinzua Dam and observe Native American Heritage Month, Hanley Library and the Friends of Hanley Library will show the documentary film “Lake of Betrayal.”
The film depicts the removal of the Seneca prior to the building of the dam as well as the displacement of four villages in Pennsylvania and New York. The film will be shown at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Room 162 of Swarts Hall at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Following the film, members of the Seneca Nation will take part in a panel discussion about how family and traditions have changed since the arrival of the dam.
Light refreshments will be served.