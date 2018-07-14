DuBOIS –The best games don’t always come during the winner’s bracket.
That was certainly the case during the Pennsylvania Senior League State Championship elimination games as both finished on walk-off hits at Showers Field Saturday.
Hollidaysburg took the first in an 8-7, eight-inning affair in the opener, before falling 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh in the nightcap.
Hanover will now advance to face unbeaten Montoursville for the title at 1 p.m. A victory by Hanover would force a winner-take-all game between the two at 4 p.m.
Hanover not only overcame a couple of deficits, but also a slew of missed scoring opportunities as it left 11 runners on base against Hollidaysburg, including nine in scoring position as well as leaving the bases loaded twice.
But all of that was forgotten with a little RBI single by Garrett Schiel in the bottom of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and give Hanover the victory.
Ironically, Hollidaysburg quite literally gave that run away.
Hanover’s James Cunard opened the inning when he reached on a throwing error by shortstop Tristan Chaney before being awarded second when the umpire ruled Hollidaysburg first baseman Hunter Marty interfered with Cunard when he attempted to track down the errant throw.
If that weren’t enough, Hollidaysburg pitcher Rocco Grassi then allowed Cunard to move to third when his attempt to pick Cunard off at second sailed into center field.
Schiel then laced a 2-1 pitch from Grassi through between short and third for the game-winner.
Schiel had the last of eight Hanover hits in the game with seven of them going for singles. Justin Stefanowicz had the only extra-base hit of the game for Hanover as he had an RBI double to tie the game an inning earlier. It was his first hit in the state tournament.
Nathan Jaslar picked up the victory in relief as he allowed no runs on one hit while walking none and striking out one in one inning of work.
Hollidaysburg finishd with nine hits in the game with Chaney, Zack Miller, Bryce Martellacci and Camden Calvet each picking up two. One of Chaney’s went for a double.
Grassi suffered the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits while walking five and striking out two in four innings on the mound.
In Saturday’s other game:
Hollidaysburg 8,
Hatboro 7, 8-innings
The day started much better for Hollidaysburg as it came out on the winning end of the walk-off contest with Hatboro.
Martellacci finished that off with an one-out RBI double to score Zack Miller who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
Martellacci’s game-winning hit seemed to be an unlikely way to end given that Hatboro came out swinging to take a 5-0 lead into the third.
But Hollidaysburg woke up after that as it scored three in the third and two in both the fifth and sixth to eventually tie the game at 7-7 and set up the wild finish.
Martellacci’s name was seemingly everywhere in box score as he went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and two RBIs while also picking up the victory on the mound. He kept Hatboro hitless and scoreless in just over two innings while walking two and striking out three.
Miller also had three hits and scored three times while Marty had two hits.
Christian Gear led the way for Hatboro as he doubled twice and drove in four runs while Jimmy Tooley also had two hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs.
