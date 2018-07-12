DuBOIS — Early and often.
That’s was plan that Hanover used to remain unbeaten in the Pennsylvania Senior League State Championship as they downed Octorara 9-2 at Showers’ Field Thursday afternoon.
An error to the first batter of the game eventually helped Hanover to push four runs across the plate and take a lead that it never relinquished.
Nathan Jaslar benefitted from the Octorara miscue to reach first but didn’t stay there long as Todd Kolbicka followed with a run-scoring double to give Hanover a 1-0 advantage.
Octorara starter Justin Bray got the next two batters but RBI singles by Auggie George and Garrett Schiel sandwiched a double by James Cunard and eventually led to three more runs to make it 4-0.
Octorara got two back in the bottom of the inning thanks to an RBI triple from Sean Foster and a fielder’s choice a few batters later but those turned out to be the only runs that they pushed across in the game.
Meanwhile, Hanover picked up single runs in the third and fourth innings while putting things on ice with three more in the top of the fifth.
Kolbicka led Hanover at the plate going 2-for-4 with a double while Cunard and Kevin Polanco also added two-baggers.
Foster had the only other extra-base hit of the game with his triple for Octorara.
Kobicka also got the win, coming up just short of a complete game, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits while walking one and striking out two in 6 2/3 innings of work.
Weston Stoltzfus, Anthony Georgette, Zach Hurrelbrinck, Chris Zary and Parker Wiley also had hits for Octorara.
Hanover will now advance to face Montoursville in the winner’s bracket finals this evening at 7 p.m. while Octorara will take on Hatboro at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
In Thursday’s other games:
Hollidaysburg 20,
Greenville 3, 4 innings
Hollidaysburg took advantage of everything that it was given to stay alive as it rolled to a 20-3, four-inning victory over Greenville in the first elimination game.
Hollidaysburg rapped out 16 hits while also being helped along by eight Greenville errors and a handful of walks.
Bryce Martellacci and Tristan Chaney led Hollidaysburg with three hits each while Zack Miller, Tyler Faber, Caleb Jandora and Adam Zimmerman all had two. Faber and Jandora doubled while Martellacci drove in three and Chaney, Faber, Rocco Graesi and Hunter Marty each added a pair of RBIs.
Martellacci pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory.
Jared Wyant, Bryce Stubert, Cameron Buckley, Dominic Bertolasio and Alexander Ferry each had one hit each for Greenville.
Hollidaysburg picked up two quick runs in the top of the first before blowing the game wide-open with 10 more in the second to all but put the game away.
Greenville did put up three runs in its half of the third but Hollidaysburg finished with eight unanswered runs over the final two innings to end things early.
Hollidaysburg will now move on to play DuBois at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.
Hatboro 12,
Pennridge 1, 6 innings
Hatboro rebounded from a tough extra-inning loss to DuBois in the opening round to roll to a 12-1 victory over Pennridge in the other elimination game of the day.
Hatboro didn’t start to make noise until the second inning but took full advantage after that as it scored 10 unanswered runs over the next four innings before Pennridge finally crossed the plate.
However, the run only delayed the inevitable as Hatboro scored twice more in the top of the sixth then held Pennridge scoreless in the bottom of the inning to force the early end.
Lewis Hollish had three hits to lead Hatboro while Andrew Lastowka, Jimmy Tooley and Matthew Spector all had two. Thron and Lastowka both doubled while Spector tripled.
Nic Sherm, Ben Loeffler and Harry Haeflein all had one hit each for Pennridge. Haeflein’s went for a double.
Hatboro will face Octorara this afternoon at 4 p.m.
