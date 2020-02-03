At the time of this writing, I’m assuming that the Impeachment of President Trump will come to an end sometime during this week or next week.
You have to write these things ahead. Apologies that I’m not psychic and can’t say “on Tuesday” or something to make it feel more timely.
I think that President Trump, during his second term (almost guaranteed now) will announce the Day of Acquittal as a national holiday. I would. I mean, his lawyers made a compelling case that he actually did what he’s being impeached for, and his impartial jurors did exactly what he told them to do. It’s a win. A huge win. One that I think will hurt democrats for a while.
If only someone could have warned democrats that impeaching a president would backfire and cost them dearly.
Like, I don’t know, everyone involved in the Clinton Impeachment.
First of all, let’s compare the two. Clinton lied about having an affair. Trump admitted to doing a mob shakedown. Now, from where I stand, I’m not sure either one rises to the level of wasting so much time for CSPAN’s precious audience.
Like, one person? I think? That guy is completely bored out of his mind.
But, hey, the Clinton impeachment lowered the standards for impeachments. And in a cosmic twist of fate, Ken Starr gets to say that we need to end the Age of Impeachment.
Like, the age you helped start, Mr. Starr?
Letting Starr be a leading voice on ending impeachments would be like hiring someone who was indicted of 16 felony counts for the Iran-Contra Affair as your Iran expert.
Oops. Sorry, Oliver North on Fox News. I forgot about you.
But that’s the point, isn’t it? Depending on our political leanings, we can forgive the people who do bad things when they’re one of ours, but that’s it. They committed their first sin when they were someone of the opposite party. For example, I wish conservatives were as adamant about allowing witnesses in this trial as they were in the 10 investigations into Benghazi or in the search for the missing servers. Right now, the Department of Justice said the White House is refusing to give over emails related to the Ukraine call. I’d call it hypocritical if it wasn’t what we’ve come to expect (and reward) from our government nowadays. And democrats should be more upset with the way Hillary treated Bernie at the convention instead of trying to find yet another way to do the same thing!
I’m no different, but I do try to admit to my hypocrisy when I do it. Changing would be more difficult, after all, but I can say I’m being hypocritical and insulate myself a little.
Look, impeachment is always along party lines. Quid Pro Quo is always understood and not always stated as such. The country will always be divided along party lines. And the Senate will always have a comically high re-election rate. It’s just the way it is.
But if democrats are surprised about the backlash they will face when this is all over, it’s because they failed to look at history.
And when it comes to impeachment, the call, as they say, was coming from inside the House.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.