BROCKWAY — It’s been said that the last mile is always the longest but, for the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team, it turned out to be the final 60 feet that were the worst.
DuBois got runners as far as third base four times against Harborcreek but couldn’t manage to get a single one home as it fell, 2-0, in the Section 1 championship at Taylor Memorial Park Tuesday.
In all, DuBois put 11 runners on base against a pair of Harborcreek pitchers, including leaving the bases loaded twice, but just couldn’t manage to get a final push.
Meanwhile, Harborcreek scored in just one inning.
The first came on a solo home run by Hayden Dylewski to lead off the third while the other came three batters later on an RBI single from Heath Betza.
Other than that, DuBois pitcher Brayden Fox was more than effective as he went the distance, limiting Harborcreek to just two more singles while walking four and striking out seven.
Dylewski was the only player in the game to finish with more than one hit as he went 2-for-2 while also gathering an intentional walk.
DuBois combined for three hits in the game as Talon Hodge, Fox and Trey Wingard each had one. Hodge’s hit was a double to lead off the game.
DuBois had a couple of chances to get out in front early.
Hodge doubled off Harbor Creek’s Berza to open the game then moved to third when Fox followed with a single to put runners at the corners with no outs.
Following a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Danny Dixon bounced a grounder to Dylewski at third which he promptly threw to the plate to cut down Hodge who was trying to score.
Hodge was initially ruled out, then safe after DuBois questioned the call.
However, Hodge was finally called out after the umpires conferred, giving DuBois runners at first and second with two outs.
That was as far as things got as Betza got a comebacker for the final out of the inning.
DuBois then dodged a bullet in the bottom of the frame.
Dylewski singled, stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt before a walk to Jake Rocky put runners on the corners with one out.
However, Fox picked up the second out on strikes then got the final one of the inning on a fly ball to left.
DuBois put another runner on third with two outs in the second as Marek Hoyt was hit by a pitch before taking second and third on pitches to the backstop. Unfortunately, that was as far as it went as Betza struck out the final batter to end the inning.
Harborcreek then got both of its runs in the bottom of the third.
Dylewski’s leadoff homer broke the scoreless tie while Betza laced an RBI single with one out to bring home Alex Manendo to make it 2-0.
DuBois threatened again in the fourth when it milked Betza for a trio of walks to load the bases with one out, but a pair of strikeouts ended the rally.
After reaching the pitch limit in the top of the fourth, Betza gave way to Marendo with one out.
While he got the first batter he faced for the second out, Wingard followed with a single while Dixon was hit by a pitch and Noah Farrell walked to load the bases.
But a trip to the mound by the Harbor Creek coaching staff was all it took for Marendo to get the final out of the inning.
Marendo then followed that up with a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth to end the game.