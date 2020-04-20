I see that Wicked Witch Pelosi and Woodchuck Schumer are out to put the screws to the American people again.
They are holding up the small business stimulus package because she wants to add money to the bill for the “arts,” Kennedy Center and other projects not pertaining to helping our country during this crisis. Cortez wanted money for the illegals. Really? We owe nothing to the illegals. By the way, people are bringing kids (not their own, some kidnapped) with them knowing the kids will get them a free pass and they get to stay here.
Back to Pelosi, she has millions of dollars, a huge mansion with armed bodyguards, yet she and the “Demon-crats” don’t want to help our citizens.
These creeps (Dems) planted a depression in our country to bring President Trump down and to ruin our country.
The way I see it, this virus could be a warning what we could go through if we go to socialism, only worse. People are struggling to pay bills, get food, water, medical care, etc. If you voters want something worse for your kids and grandkids, vote for the “Demon-crats.” Shame on Pelosi, Schumer and all the Dems.
Here’s how smart Bernie Sanders is. Hillary screwed him big time when they ran for presidents, and not the Democratic Party and Biden did the same to Bernie this election, yet Bernie turns around and backs Creepy Biden. Biden doesn’t know whether he is running for Senate or President. Wow!
Where is lying Shifty Schiff? Is he working on Impeachment No. 2?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg