Much work is being done by Judicial Watch to clean up the voter rolls and keep elections honest. Florida was threatened with legal action that led to removing more than 50,000 deceased voters from the rolls.
Judicial Watch in 2020 alerted 19 counties in five states about voter rolls, California, Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Could the presidential election been rigged? Why do you think Biden didn’t campaign? It was all rigged for him to win.
Also, taxpayer money is used to provide in-state tuition for legal aliens in Virginia, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maryland and the University of California. You people voted Biden into office and instead of helping American citizens he would rather help illegals. One big reason he does that is for votes. He cares nothing for human beings.
Biden and his cronies are causing a crisis at the border and guess who will get the free stuff?
Why can’t states like Texas and Arizona have the right to say they don’t want these illegals? Can’t the governor refuse them? Put them in D.C., California, New York and all blue states.
Why would Biden’s wife agree to putting her husband Joe into this situation? Just so she can say she was the first lady?
I hope Cuomo isn’t let off the hook for the allegations against him. This creep is responsible for those elderly people by putting them in a nursing home, as our Gov. Wolf is guilty of.
I see where Swalwell is suing Trump for the Capitol riot. This traitor should be kicked out of our country. He slept with a Chinese agent, so how much secret info did he leak to her? He should be fired from his government job. But Pelosi said she saw nothing wrong with what he did. She also said she liked MS13 better than she liked Trump. These far left “Demon-crats” are a bunch of sickos. With these criminals running our country we will be worse off than a third world country.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg