BROCKWAY — Coaches routinely preach to their athletes that they will get out of a sport what they put into it, and to many, that old cliche is dismissed as just lip service.
However, for the athletes who do buy into the theory, great things usually follow, and Peyton Maurer is a prime example of that.
Maurer, a DuBois Central Catholic senior who plays football at Brockway through the schools’ co-op, embraced that theory early in his varsity career and has used it as fuel to not only become one of the best defensive ends in the area but also put himself on the cusp of fulfilling his dream of playing football at the next level in college.
Maurer, who has played football since junior high, was just another face for the Rovers when he reached the varsity level as a sophomore in 2018. However, discussions with current head coach Jake Heigel — who was an assistant coaching the offensive and defensive lines at the time — played a major role in changing Maurer’s career trajectory in an every aspect imaginable.
“His sophomore year, he was a decent player for us,” said Heigel of Maurer. “I was coaching the offensive and defensive lines at that point and knew he had a lot of potential. He told me he wanted to play college football and back then he was like 6-1 or 6-2 and weighed about 170 pounds.
“I said to him, ‘Okay, but you’re going to have to gain about 50 pounds, grow about an inch and shave some time off your 40.’ He said, ‘Well, I can’t really do anything about growing, but I’ll try to lift myself into this frame.’”
Heigel acted on his intuition back in 2018 and got Maurer as many snaps as he could at defensive end, even though at the time he may not have looked like your typical player at that position.
Heigel’s decision ultimately paid off for both as Maurer has done nothing but put in the work to both get better on the field, as well as bulk up, to handle the wear and tear of the position en route to becoming a three-year starter and earning the respect of both the coaching staff and his teammates.
“If you watch him from his sophomore year, he was kind of a no-name player on our defense,” said Heigel. “However, by his junior year he was one of the ‘guys.’ I told him you’re going to grow and be a better football player, and that’s just what he has done.
“Now, he has that really, really good defensive end frame where he’s 6-3 and weighing in at 225. So, he did all that in two years. He went from a 170-pound kid to 225. It’s all from him grinding in the weight room. He works his tail off, and that rubs off on the young guys. He has preached to the other kids to listen to this coaching staff and do what you need to do to.”
While Maurer’s hard work has helped shape into a better player on the field, one that averaged about a sack a game a year ago as a junior, it also has helped him bond with his teammates and move into a leadership role as he has gotten older. That team bond is Maurer’s favorite thing about the sport.
“As you know, I go to DCC and we co-op with Brockway, and I would say I am better friends with the kids from Brockway then I am from Central just because of the bond that this sport makes,” said the senior.
Maurer’s favorite moment came last season when he recorded a sack against Curwensville in the fourth quarter to help seal the Rovers’ 19-14 victory. The win was one of two on the season for Brockway, with them coming in back-to-back weeks as part of a 2-5 campaign.
Maurer has higher hopes this season.
“This team is hungry,” he said. “As a team, we’re going to take it game by game until we end up in the D-9 championship game. As an individual, I want to dominate on both sides of the ball.”
And, the Rover will get that chance as Heigel said Maurer will also start along the offensive line at tackle as part of Brockway’s new-look and fast-paced offense. It will be a familiar one to fans though, as former head coach Frank Varschetti has returned to be Heigel’s offensive coordinator and brought with him his well-known spread attack.
“We have let him focus on defense until this year, and what he wants to play at the next level,” said Heigel. “But, we told him with this offense we need faster, athletic offensive lineman. And without blinking, he was like, ‘I’m ready to go. I’ll do whatever you need me to do.’
“He’s a grinder. You’ll see his name in the paper for sacks for sure, but now we’re playing him on offense too. He has to step up there now too, and he knows that. He’s pushing the other guys to step up at other spots also. In the huddle, he’s grabbing guys by the face mask if they’re not doing what they need to do and getting them ready to go.
“He always has looked up to guys who have done that and fallen in line, and now he has taken that next step and knows he has to be the vocal one and knows has be one getting guys ready. He’s one of the most important parts of our team.”
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Maurer has taken on that leadership role given the time he has spent on the field over the years and guys he has played alongside in the past.
“He’s one of the few guys on our team that has that three-year experience of starting. When you lose a guy like Ben Glasl, who was not only a vocal leader but a lead-by-example leader too, you guys to step up. Peyton has always been that lead by example guy too, but I’ve started to see him be more vocal.
“And, we’ve tried to put him in situations to push him to be (more vocal), and he’s becoming that way along with Jalen Kosko and Garrett Faust. We have a nice senior group that has worked really hard during the offseason and led by example and are now shifting into the vocal leader role and telling the younger kids this is how it’s done here and you follow along or get out.
“It’s like the tacky Mike Tomlin comment of ‘we want volunteers not hostages,’ but those guys have really preached that — you’re either in or you’re out. And, if you’re out, that’s fine. But, if you’re in, you’re all the way in. Peyton has definitely been a leader in that.”
Time will tell if Maurer’s growth — both as a player on the field and a leader off it — will help Brockway improve it’s win-loss record. Even if that doesn’t happen, Maurer has already improved himself every way possible with his work ethic as he looks to the upcoming season and his future, wherever Maurer may continue his career on the gridiron.