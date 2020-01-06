PURCHASE LINE — The Purchase Line girls basketball team used a strong first-half effort to beat visiting Harmony, 76-31, Monday night.
The Lady Dragons outscored the Lady Owls, 48-9, in the first two quarters, including 31-2 in the second.
Traci Hauser enjoyed a big night despite the loss as she scored 21 of the Lady Owls’ 31 points. Hauser hit five 3-pointers. Tori Hauser added six points.
Harmony (0-7) is back in action tonight at home against Northern Cambria.
Harmony—31
To. Hauser 3 0-0 6, Tr. Hauser 8 0-4 21, Westover 1 0-0 2, Neff 1 0-0 2, Brothers 0 0-0 -0, Passmore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 0-4 31.
Purchase Line—76
Scalese 5 3-6 14, Smith 10 2-3 22, Syster 7 0-0 15, Beer 5 0-1 10, Goss 3 2-2 8, Ward 0 0-0 0, Nichol 0 0-0 0., Gorchen 0 0-0 0, Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 7-12 76.
Three-pointers: Harmony 5 (Tr. Hauser 5), Purchase Line: 2 (Scalese, Syster).
Score by Quarters
Harmony 7 2 9 13 —31
Purchase Line 17 31 11 17 — 76