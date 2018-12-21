Harold C. Huffman, 78, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), died early Wednesday morning, December 19, 2018, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born April 17, 1940, in Putneyville, he was a son of Ray C. and Gladys A. (Schreckengost) Huffman.
He married Patricia M. Hetrick on October 12, 1957. They were married for 61 years. She survives.
Mr. Lutz first worked at the Climax Brick Plant and then he joined the Carpenters Local Union No. 2274 in 1958 and he retired from there in 1997 where he worked for S J Grove and Ruhlin Company as a foreman. He worked on and built the Kinzu Dam, the bridges around the stadiums in Pittsburgh, several hydro plants, and the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
He enjoyed fishing, going to auctions and carpentry work.
After his retirement, he ran Peddler’s Ridge Flea Market in Strattanville.
The pride and joy of his life was time spent with his three sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Mark W. Huffman and his wife, Wendy, of New Bethlehem, Martin N. Huffman and friend, Amy of Rochester Mills, and Michael W. Huffman and his wife, Deanne, of Irwin; eight grandchildren, Leah Miloser (Adam), Dustin Huffman (Andrea), Jason Huffman (Jena), Jaimie Eisenhart (Ben), Janel Huffman, Jolene Gotwald (Ryan), Zachary Huffman and friend Hope Meanix, and Jordan Huffman; nine great-grandchildren, Brynna, Owen, Teagan, Brody, Anna, Austin, Audrey, Judah and Esme; a sister, Carol Staley and her husband, Larry, of Fredonia; and two brothers, Edward Huffman and his wife, Doris, and Rodney Huffman and his wife, Joni, both of New Bethlehem.
Mr. Huffman's wish was to be cremated.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Grace Baptist Church on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Bob Ryver officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Food Pantry in New Bethlehem or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
