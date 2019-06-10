DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.