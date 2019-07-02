Harold O. Bish, 81, of Mayport, died Monday morning, July 1, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born July 23, 1937, in Kellersburg, he was the son of the late Joseph O. and Alice June (Boyer) Bish.
He married Betty I. Trayer on November 23, 1968. They were married for over 50 years. She survives.
Mr. Bish proudly served his country in the United States Army from June 11, 1962, to June 3, 1964.
He worked at the Hanley Brick Company (Glen-Gery) in Summerville.
Mr. Bish was a lifetime member of the Hawthorn Area Fire Department.
He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He also enjoyed playing bingo at the nursing home.
Mr. Bish cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and was inseparable with his dog, Mindy.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughters, Lisa Aaron and her husband, David, of Corsica, and Diane VanLogten and her husband, Mario, of Holley, N.Y.; and six grandchildren, Cameron, Bryce, Anthony, Garrett, Nicholas and Mariska.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Donnabelle Bish, Lois Wassam, Carolyn Lovelace and Kay Brown; and two brothers, Robert Bish and Irwin Bish.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Lyle Westover officiating.
Military honors will be accorded immediately following the funeral service by the Walter W. Craig Post 354 American Legion of New Bethlehem.
Interment will be in Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery, Madison Township, Armstrong County.
There will be no visitation on Thursday, July 4.
