Today

Light freezing rain in the morning changing to rain in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.