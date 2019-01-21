Greetings from Stellenbosch! I was thinking this morning about prayer and how closely our practice of prayer links with our view of self and dependence on God. When we see ourselves as powerless apart from Christ, we pray as an act of surrender and dependence. When we see ourselves as capable, we rely on our own powers and capacities.
Entering this year, facing visa issues as well as a wide range of opportunities that outstrip our capacities, we feel our powerlessness and see our need for God. Thank you for your faithfulness in prayer.
The residency begins on Saturday with 5 new residents, all South Africans. It looks like a great group and we are excited about the year. Mark is also excited about the shifts in his role. This year, he will supervise and invest in a new EM staff as she takes over his former teaching role with the residents. As he invests in her, he helps to increase her potential for impacting and equipping other leaders. This year, Mark and Marcie will both have more opportunity to invest into other staff and partners in ways that are significant.
We just received word that our visa application was denied. The reason given was that we failed to include a copy of East Mountain’s registration certificate even though it is not a required document, does not appear on any of their lists and was never requested. Now, we must submit an appeal and include the document within the next 10 days. In 10 years, this is the first volunteer visa that the agency we are working with has ever had denied. We are all very frustrated by the added expense and time demand, but confident in God and His sovereign working. Once we appeal, we will not be allowed to leave the country until a decision is issued. This could be 6 months minimum.
Praise God:
- That Marcie’s foot is doing well. She is walking again, but it will be another 2 weeks or so before she is able to drive.
- For the new group of residents.
- For a good start to the school year for Caleb. Last year he struggled with his teacher and was not inspired or motivated. This year he has a wonderful teacher and seems much more excited. Hopefully this will be a better year for him.
- For His sovereignty in all things.
Please pray:
- For Marcie’s continued recovery as she regains strength and confidence in her foot. Pray that she would know when to press through and when to rest her foot for the best recovery.
- For our visa appeal process. It seems like nothing is ever simple or certain where SA visas are concerned. Pray for favor, for a speedy process and for guidance as we goin God in His purposes.
- For this year’s residency and the five residents in the program (Styx, Matt, Jacques, Jordan and Tamzin). Also pray for Caleb and Maraisa, the new house parents, Abigail, who is taking over Mark’s former role, and Cody, as he heads up the program.
- For Stellenbosch Baptist Church as Mark works with the leaders to rebuild the foundation of discipleship in the church.
Thanks again for standing with us in prayer. We love and appreciate you and what you do for us.
Mark, Marcie, Dylan & Caleb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.