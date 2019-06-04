Greetings from N.C.! This is just a quick prayer request. We have submitted an application to rent a house in our old neighborhood. A friend looked at it for us and we think it would work really well for our family.
Please pray for favor with those who are screening applications. We know that God has a plan. We would love for this house to be part of it.
Thank you for praying. It means so much to us as we see God responding to your faithfulness. From what we hear, the elections in South Africa went smoothly with no major changes in the political landscape.
One of the things that we are passionate about is creating spaces for people to connect with God and with others. Tomorrow, Mark has the opportunity to host several local pastors for a day retreat. He's really excited about the time that they will all spend together.
Praise God:
• For the peaceful elections.
• For the retreat that Marcie and two of her friends had here at the house. It was an encouraging and much needed time.
• For the wonderful space that we were given use of in Pennsylvania. It has allowed us to use our gifts and to bless others with a space for connection.
• For safe travels.
Please pray:
• For Mark and the pastors the will gather tomorrow for a day of retreat. Pray that God would meet with them and that each of them would have open ears and open hearts to receive whatever God has for them.
Thanks for praying,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan & Caleb