Harry “Hook” Dunkle, 84, of Frogtown went to his eternal resting place on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his residence.
Born October 20, 1936 in the family home at Cherry Run, Clarion County, he was the son of parents George J. Dunkle and Estie Viola Grace (Aldous) Dunkle.
He was one of 11 siblings, of which five are deceased.
Mr. Dunkle moved to the Dunkle Farm in Frogtown with his parents in 1948.
At 16 years of age, he starting working for the original Hager Resurfacing Company of Strattanville.
He married Kay Sharon Schrecengost of Dayton on July 27, 1957.
In 1958, he and his wife purchased the farm where he raised Black Angus cattle.
In 1960, he began driving truck for the Charles A. McCauley Trucking Company of Hawthorn. For 40 years he drove over the road and farmed when home.
He was the Union Steward for Drivers and Dock Workers Union for many years. He drove those many years without an accident.
Mr. Dunkle was an active member of Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown where he was a church Elder.
He was also a member of the Salem Cemetery Association in Frogtown.
Survivors include three children, Timothy Allen Dunkle and wife, Patricia, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Joy Diane Dunkle and friend, Elizabeth Eagleson, of Richardson, Texas, and Jacqueline Kay Dunkle Sirko and husband, Chuck, of Graham, N.C.; a daughter-in-law, Luanne Dunkle of Frogtown; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren which were the light of his life — next to his cattle; three brothers, Leland Ray Dunkle and wife, Bonnie, of Clarion, Charles Wayne Dunkle and wife, Marty, of Strattanville, and James Earl Dunkle and wife, Marion, of North East; and two sisters, Janice Viola Minich and husband, Dennis, of Cranberry, and Linda Dianne Slike and friend, Glenn, of Clarion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Alberta Leeanetta Kiser, Eva Mae Hiles, Hazel Bernadine Roth, Marilyn Sue McClintock and Joseph Dunkle; and a son, Terry Lee Dunkle.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown.
The funeral service will follow at noon at the church with the Rev. Sam Swick officiating.
Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.