Harry L. Bish Jr., 88, of Brookville, died Monday, August 6, 2018, at Jefferson Manor.
Born January 28, 1930, in Clarion, he was the son of Lloyd and Margaret (Shick) Bish.
He married Shirley Reed on August 20, 1955. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2009.
Mr. Bish was employed at Owens-Illinois.
He attended Kirkman Baptist Church.
Survivors include two children, Dianne (Tim) Welsh of Brookville and Jerry Bish of Punxsutawney; a brother, Glenn Bish of Fredonia; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby and Gladine.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 10, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home in Brookville.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. Ray Baker officiating.
Interment will be in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ringgold Township.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Bish’s name to the Brookville Food Pantry, P.O. Box 62, Brookville, PA 15825.
Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com.
