Harry R. Wolfgang, 95, of New Bethlehem, died Sunday, December 16, 2018, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born June 23, 1923, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was a son of Joseph T. and Nancy Mae (Kirkpatrick) Wolfgang.
He married Mildred Marie Dinger on March 28, 1948. She survives.
Mr. Wolfgang graduated from Porter Township High School.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
Mr. Wolfgang worked as a heavy equipment (dragline) operator for local coal companies. He retired from Raymond Schall Coal Company in Kittanning.
His pasttime was raising beef cattle. His favorite pasttimes were spending time in his Lazy Boy chair, sleeping, watching the RFD channel on TV, and spending time with his Blue Heeler cow dogs.
Mr. Wolfgang was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post 354 New Bethlehem American Legion.
He was a lifetime member of the F&AM 522 Free and Accepted Masons. He recently received his 70-year pin from the Masonic Lodge. He also was a 32nd degree Mason with the Coudersport Consistory.
Mr. Wolfgang was a member of the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association and the Mt. Zion Church in Beautiful Lookout.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Gerald Lynn Wolfgang of Greensburg and Randon Lee Wolfgang of New Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Beth Ann, Katie Marie, Levi Ross and Amber Nicole; and three great-grandchildren, Annabella Ryba, Aleah Wolfgang and Jackson LeBlanc.
He is the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey R. Wolfgang; two brothers, John Michael Wolfgang and Joseph Albert Wolfgang; a sister, Sarah Catherine Wolfgang; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Mordue Wolfgang.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 20, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
