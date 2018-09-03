REYNOLDSVILLE — A very hot, late-summer evening welcomed fans and drivers from all over the area, even Ohio, back to Hummingbird Speedway Saturday for Season Championship Night.
Bruce Hartzfeld of Stump Creek picked up his fourth win of the year in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stock division, but it was a persistent Mother Nature that began at the conclusion of this race that would steal the show for the remaining four events of the evening.
Fuzzy Fields of Brockway and Hartzfeld led the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks trackside for their opening 20-lap feature event. Fields jumped out to the lead on the initial green flag with Hartzfeld following close behind. Hartzfeld caught up to Fields and passed him in turn 3 on the first lap to take the top spot. A couple quick caution flags after the pass for the lead kept the field close through the first handful of laps.
On the restart following these caution flags, Fields and Hartzfeld battled hard for the lead with Dale Yeaney following behind in the third spot. Fields continued to put the pressure on Hartzfeld for several laps until he spun out in turns 3 and 4, giving the second position to Yeaney.
A couple more quick caution flags kept the field close as the race crossed the halfway mark. On the ensuing restart, Hartzfeld jumped out to the lead once again with Brandon Connor now following behind in second and Yeaney in third.
Hartzfeld continued to lead over Connor and Yeaney for several laps until another caution flag came out with just a couple laps remaining. The race would see another caution flag with inside of two laps remaining.
Hartzfeld held off Connor and the rest of the field on the final restart to pickup his fourth win of the 2018 season. Connor, Yeaney, Joe Wrona, and Bob McMillen rounded out the top 5. Fields and Hartzfeld won the heat races. Brandon Connor of DuBois claimed the 2018 Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stock Championship.
Nick Erskine, Joe Martin, and B.J. Hudson won their heat races in the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models, Greg Blystone and Mike Anderson won their qualifiers in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, Billy Dickson and Chris Farrell won their heat races in the BWP Bats Late Models, and Wayne Truitt, John Campisano, and Keegan Bell posted wins in the Aaron’s Four-Cylinders.
Bell’s heat race win was also the first of his career. Another notable takeaway from the evening is that Brandon Connor’s Street Stock Championship is his second consecutive in that class.
The remaining events of the evening were postponed, and will be completed on September 15th. The make-up features will be run at the beginning of the night, with a complete program to follow. Next week the Speedway will host the 2018 Eric Witherite Memoria.
The BWP Bats Late Models will compete for $3000/win, plus lap money and a King of the Hill event. General Admission will be $18 for adults, $7 for kids 6-10, with kids 5 & under receiving FREE admission.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. and racing will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call the track office at (814)653-8400, or visit www.hummingbirdspeedway.com
